Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsclinewatch will ben cline dishonor americas heroes as team trump does
Virginia

ClineWatch: Will Ben Cline dishonor America’s heroes as Team Trump does?

Gene Zitver
Published date:

On the anniversary of VE Day, Congressman Ben Cline paid tribute to the Americans who fought and died to help defeat Nazi Germany eight decades ago.

ben cline

But this same week Donald Trump– the man Cline called “our great president” (six months after he stopped being president) and whose endorsement he was proud to proclaim— is hosting supporters of the evil forces those brave Americans helped vanquish in Europe.

The Trump National Doral resort will host two antisemites who have promoted pro-Adolf Hitler propaganda and spread virulently antisemitic conspiracy theories. They will be speaking at an event in Miami alongside numerous Team Trump personalities, including Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Devin Nunes. 

Trump Doral speaker Scott McKay, who has a streaming show on Rumble, has claimed that Jewish people orchestrated 9/11 and were responsible for the assassinations of Presidents Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and William McKinley. He has also said that Jewish people routinely torture children and eat their hearts.

He has praised Hitler for supposedly trying to take down a Jewish banking system and said, “Hitler was actually fighting the same people that we’re trying to take down today.” 

Trump Doral speaker Charlie Ward, who also streams a show on Rumble, has shared posts praising Hitler for supposedly “warning us” about Judaism; claiming that “VIRUSES are Man (JEW) made”; and attacking the alleged Jewish media for supposedly lying about the Holocaust. 

Congressman Cline: Now that you know about this, it is incumbent on you to denounce Trump and everyone else involved clearly and forcefully. Otherwise you dishonor the heroes you claim to celebrate.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro City Council pushing ahead with barebones budget for 2023-2024

Chris Graham
piper groves SVAC
Culture

Shenandoah Valley Art Center director: Main Street location is the ‘realization of a big vision’

Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center has a lot to celebrate on Saturday as they wrap up a seven-year effort to expand the footprint of the center in downtown Waynesboro.

dionte ruffin
Local

Charlottesville Police seek man in relation to ‘credible threat’ to students at three schools

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police have identified a suspect in what the PD deemed a “credible threat” to students at three city schools reported on Tuesday.

donald trump
U.S./World

E. Jean Carroll will never see a dime of Trump’s money: But she has the verdict

Chris Graham
donald trump
U.S./World

Jury says Trump committed sexual battery against journalist, awards $5M in damages

Chris Graham
spring storm
Virginia

Watch out for late frost next week; summer outlook includes rainfall, temps above average

Crystal Graham
kimberly mooney
Virginia

Richmond Police Department names Kimberly Mooney as LGBTQ+ community liaison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy