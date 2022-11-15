Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news clarke county pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on route 340
Local/Virginia

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m.

According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

The pedestrian, Gary W. Meadows, Jr., 47, of Boyce, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 57-year-old male from Berryville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Compassion, forgiveness, love: An orphan’s journey to find her true calling
Rebecca Barnabi
police

Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
Chris Graham

A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders upset previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders made a statement on Monday night, taking care off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 32-21, in an upset nobody saw coming.

151 250 roundabout

Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday
Crystal Graham

Does your password hack it? Research reveals most common security words in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi
dominion energy virginia logo

Dominion customers eligible for $600 or more in bill payment assistance this winter
Crystal Graham
gun violence

‘Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough: Gun violence isn’t just going to go away on its own
Chris Graham