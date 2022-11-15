Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m.

According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

The pedestrian, Gary W. Meadows, Jr., 47, of Boyce, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 57-year-old male from Berryville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation.