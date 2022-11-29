Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night

The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages.

Admission is free and parking is complimentary at the Market Street and Water Street garages from 5-9 p.m.

The Grand Illumination holiday concert brings eight exciting musical acts to the Ting Pavilion stage. The concert includes Banks Collage Elite Empire, Theocles, Front Porch Hometown Choir, Charlottesville Band Brass Quintet, Western Albemarle High School Choir, Berto & Vincent, The Choirs of CHS and Lora Kelley.

It’s a kid-centric wonderland with bounce houses, face painting, games, and photo-ops. Plus, local nonprofits and area businesses will give away goodies and information. Browse more than two dozen Holiday Market vendors for tasty treats, holiday crafts, hot food and a great selection of craft beverages from Charlottesville Ale Trail.

The tree-lighting will take place at 7:25 p.m. as 20,000 LED lights transform City Hall Plaza into a glowing wonderland.

The event will also feature a visit from Santa and a screening of the holiday special “Shrek the Halls” at the Ting Pavilion.

For more information, visit www.cvillegrand.com