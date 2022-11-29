Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesvilles annual grand illumination and holiday concert friday night
Culture

Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night

Crystal Graham
Published:
charlottesville tree lighting
Submitted

The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages.

Admission is free and parking is complimentary at the Market Street and Water Street garages from 5-9 p.m.

The Grand Illumination holiday concert brings eight exciting musical acts to the Ting Pavilion stage. The concert includes Banks Collage Elite Empire, Theocles, Front Porch Hometown Choir, Charlottesville Band Brass Quintet, Western Albemarle High School Choir, Berto & Vincent, The Choirs of CHS and Lora Kelley.

It’s a kid-centric wonderland with bounce houses, face painting, games, and photo-ops. Plus, local nonprofits and area businesses will give away goodies and information. Browse more than two dozen Holiday Market vendors for tasty treats, holiday crafts, hot food and a great selection of craft beverages from Charlottesville Ale Trail.

The tree-lighting will take place at 7:25 p.m. as 20,000 LED lights transform City Hall Plaza into a glowing wonderland.

The event will also feature a visit from Santa and a screening of the holiday special “Shrek the Halls” at the Ting Pavilion.

For more information, visit www.cvillegrand.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

harrisonburg parade christmas

Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
Crystal Graham
vdot logo

Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway
Rebecca Barnabi

On December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph to provide safety at the Linville Creek bridge project.

natalie merchant paramount

‘Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour’ at the Paramount Theater this spring
Crystal Graham

“An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour” will make a stop at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

bridgewater college

Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend
Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley

First Fridays of the Valley offers holiday arts experiences on Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Forest Service promises its own environmental impact statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Rebecca Barnabi
football rugby TV

Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home
Crystal Graham