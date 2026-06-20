Several shots were fired in an encounter with a suspect in the area of Market Street Park in Downtown Charlottesville early Saturday morning.

The suspect, Daquan Hoffman, who is wanted by Albemarle County on a charge of malicious wounding, is still at large – per a report from the Charlottesville Police Department, Hoffman was able to flee the scene, and it does not appear that he was struck by gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis has requested that the Virginia State Police lead the investigation into this incident in coordination with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Hoffman, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

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