Charlottesville Police looking to identify vehicle of interest in Monday shooting
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police looking to identify vehicle of interest in Monday shooting

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bainbridge street shooting suspect vehicle cville
Images courtesy Charlottesville Police Department

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle of interest in relation to a shooting on Bainbridge Street Monday.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 29 in the area of Carlton Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood.

The vehicle of interest was in the area before and after the incident.

A 42-year-old Albemarle County man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. He is now in stable condition and recovering at the UVA Medical Center.

If anyone has information or video footage relating to this incident, call CPD at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

