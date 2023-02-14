Countries
Certified firefighters and EMTs encouraged to apply to Charlottesville Fire Department

Rebecca Barnabi
fire department firefighter firehouse hose
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Fire Department is looking for a few men and women to apply for positions as firefighters and EMTs with the city.

Through March 13, 2023 at 5 p.m., certified candidates are encouraged to apply online as part of the 2023 hiring process.

The city’s firefighter/medic position is also open and continuous.

CFD seeks candidates who are compassionate, ethical, athletic and highly motivated, and who demonstrate Charlottesville’s core values of leadership, trust, creativity, respect and excellence.

Previous experience as a firefighter or EMT is optional, but certified candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Necessary skills and certifications are available through the city’s training academy. Starting pay is $47,698.56/year.

