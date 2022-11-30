Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1

A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday.

Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.

The vehicle then spun into the path of a 2018 Ford F-150. The Nissan continued into the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 and caught on fire.

The driver of the F-150, a 50-year-old male from Fredericksburg, was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Crash Reconstruction Team.