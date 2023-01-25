Countries
news by tabling bill lawmakers show support for lgbtq students in virginia
Virginia

By tabling bill, lawmakers show support for LGBTQ+ students in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

A bill requiring a student to obtain a “change of name” court order to update the student’s name on educational records has been tabled in subcommittee.

The Virginia House Education Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee votes to table HB 1434 – effectively killing the bill.

Equality Virginia, the leading advocacy organization in Virginia seeking equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, applauded the vote.

“This bill served no educational purpose and was entirely unnecessary,” said Narissa Rahaman, Executive Director of Equality Virginia. “LGBTQ+ students thrive when they are provided safe, affirming and supportive learning spaces, which includes allowing them to go by their chosen name without jumping through legal hoops.

“HB 1434 would have run counter to that by creating a hostile school environment. By tabling this bill the subcommittee has sent a strong message that LGBTQ+ students belong in Virginia.”

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

