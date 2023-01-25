By tabling bill, lawmakers show support for LGBTQ+ students in Virginia

A bill requiring a student to obtain a “change of name” court order to update the student’s name on educational records has been tabled in subcommittee.

The Virginia House Education Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee votes to table HB 1434 – effectively killing the bill.

Equality Virginia, the leading advocacy organization in Virginia seeking equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, applauded the vote.

“This bill served no educational purpose and was entirely unnecessary,” said Narissa Rahaman, Executive Director of Equality Virginia. “LGBTQ+ students thrive when they are provided safe, affirming and supportive learning spaces, which includes allowing them to go by their chosen name without jumping through legal hoops.

“HB 1434 would have run counter to that by creating a hostile school environment. By tabling this bill the subcommittee has sent a strong message that LGBTQ+ students belong in Virginia.”