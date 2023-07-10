Building Goodness Foundation celebrates covered batting cage with ‘Pizza in the Park’

“Pizza in the Park,” hosted by the Building Goodness Foundation, will be held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Central Little League covered batting cage at Pen Park Picnic Shelter No. 1.

Family-friendly and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m., the batting cage will be open for batting practice.

More than 500 children every year are served by Central Little League, a local little league which provides softball and baseball throughout the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community.

Building Goodness Foundation was founded in 1999 with a vision of the future in which all communities have the buildings they need to thrive. Skilled volunteers from the design and construction industries are connected with international and local opportunities to use professional skills. The Foundation operates in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Guatemala and Haiti serving more than 150,000 community members every year.

The Foundation completed the covered batting cage through its C’ville Builds program in collaboration with Faulconer Construction, Alloy Workshop, Ace Contracting, Whitley/Service Roofing and the Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club.

The C’ville Builds Fund, created in 2020, provides construction support to local nonprofit organizations, small businesses and low-income homeowners. The Fund has completed 65 projects in collaboration with nearly 100 local construction companies who donated their services.