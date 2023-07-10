Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbuilding goodness foundation celebrates covered batting cage with pizza in the park
Sports

Building Goodness Foundation celebrates covered batting cage with ‘Pizza in the Park’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

“Pizza in the Park,” hosted by the Building Goodness Foundation, will be held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Central Little League covered batting cage at Pen Park Picnic Shelter No. 1.

Family-friendly and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m., the batting cage will be open for batting practice.

More than 500 children every year are served by Central Little League, a local little league which provides softball and baseball throughout the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community.

Building Goodness Foundation was founded in 1999 with a vision of the future in which all communities have the buildings they need to thrive. Skilled volunteers from the design and construction industries are connected with international and local opportunities to use professional skills. The Foundation operates in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Guatemala and Haiti serving more than 150,000 community members every year.

The Foundation completed the covered batting cage through its C’ville Builds program in collaboration with Faulconer Construction, Alloy Workshop, Ace Contracting, Whitley/Service Roofing and the Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club.

The C’ville Builds Fund, created in 2020, provides construction support to local nonprofit organizations, small businesses and low-income homeowners. The Fund has completed 65 projects in collaboration with nearly 100 local construction companies who donated their services.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 
2 Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus
3 UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo taken in first round of MLB Draft: Any chance he still goes to college?
4 Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft
5 Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Does the world need a ‘Days of Thunder 2’? (The answer: obviously)

Rod Mullins
court law
Local

Augusta County Clerk’s Office seeks high school and college students for fall internships

Rebecca Barnabi

Summer is in full swing, but the Augusta County Clerk’s Office is thinking about fall internships with high school and college students.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Closure of part of Route 608 in Fishersville is for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi

Part of Route 608 in Augusta County will close for one month starting Monday, July 17, between Route 795 and Route 1390.

uva football
Sports

UVA Football: Single-game tickets, aside from the Tech game, go on sale on Wednesday

Chris Graham
connelly early
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham
Amazon boxes on door step of home
Business, U.S. News

NordVPN expert: Tips for avoiding five Amazon Prime Day scams

Crystal Graham
cove point maryland
U.S. News

Dominion Energy business review under way, sells remaining interest in Cove Point

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy