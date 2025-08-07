An accident in Brunswick County on Saturday night claimed the life of a Rawlings man and seriously injured a passenger in the vehicle.

Virginia State Police reports the fatal single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:33 p.m. on Kress Road at the intersection with Red Oak Road.

The driver, Ronald L. Mayo, 77, died at the scene.

A passenger, Annie P. Mayo, 75, suffered serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to VSP, Mayo’s Dodge Ram was heading westbound when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then ran off of the right side of the road and came to a stop.

The crash remains under investigation.