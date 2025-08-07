Home Brunswick County: Rawlings man dead, passenger injured in single-vehicle accident
Brunswick County: Rawlings man dead, passenger injured in single-vehicle accident

Crystal Graham
Photo: © annette shaff/stock.adobe.com

An accident in Brunswick County on Saturday night claimed the life of a Rawlings man and seriously injured a passenger in the vehicle.

Virginia State Police reports the fatal single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:33 p.m. on Kress Road at the intersection with Red Oak Road.

The driver, Ronald L. Mayo, 77, died at the scene.

A passenger, Annie P. Mayo, 75, suffered serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to VSP, Mayo’s Dodge Ram was heading westbound when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then ran off of the right side of the road and came to a stop.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

