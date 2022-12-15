Black ice, refreeze possible on Virginia’s roadways overnight

As the wintry mix of rain and freezing rain starts to move out of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to remain alert as lower temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze creating black ice on roads.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8 p.m. in the Shenandoah Valley through 4 a.m. in the northern and southwestern areas of the Commonwealth.

VDOT said refreeze is possible primarily west of Interstate 95 in Virginia and on bridges and elevated surfaces.

VDOT crews will monitor roads overnight and treat areas should icy conditions develop.

However, drivers should use caution if travel is necessary.

VDOT safety tips

Damp surfaces on bridges, overpasses and ramps are more likely to become icy because they are elevated and have lower surface temperatures.

Prior to travel, view the latest road and traffic conditions at 511virginia.org or by calling 511 or viewing the 511 Virginia mobile app.

Drivers should plan to reduce speed and increase following/braking distance in icy conditions

For more about winter weather travel and VDOT’s preparation and response, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.