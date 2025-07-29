Behind the scenes: Staunton residents encouraged to apply early for Citizen University

The City of Staunton will offer Staunton Citizen University (SCU) for a second consecutive year, and provide residents a unique behind-the-scenes look at how their local government operates.

Starting Sept. 9, the city will host the 10-week interactive course designed to give participants streamlined but comprehensive exposure to key city departments and several regional agencies.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 4, the city will start accepting online applications for SCU. A maximum of 25 participants will be accepted into the program, with Staunton residents receiving preference. Based on last year’s overwhelming response, interested residents are encouraged to apply early, as spots are expected to fill quickly. For assistance with the online application, call the City Manager’s office at 540-332-3812.

“Last year’s return of Citizen University exceeded our expectations in every way. The enthusiasm and engagement from participants was incredible, and we’re excited to build on that success. This program creates valuable two-way dialogue. Residents learn about their city government while we gain insights from their perspectives and experiences,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said.

Each Tuesday from September 9 to November 12 (Election Day and Veterans Day classes will be held Wednesdays), the city will host a two-hour evening session on topics that include economic development, budget and taxes, public safety, parks and recreation, courts and corrections, and public works.

The program includes tours of the city’s water treatment plant, fire station, police department and library, and a riding tour with Staunton Parks and Recreation.

Staunton Citizen University will kick off with a virtual orientation on September 2 and conclude with a graduation ceremony on November 13.

A link to the application along with an overview of the program and complete listing of topics can be found online.

The city plans to continue offering Citizen University annually.

