Bedford County: Bedford man dies from injuries single-vehicle crash on Route 460

A Bedford man died early Christmas morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County.

A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 at 1:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.

The Dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, who died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.