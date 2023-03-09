Countries
Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech finishes off mid-week sweep of UMass Lowell

Chris Graham
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Carson DeMartini had a 4-for-4 afternoon, allowing #11 Virginia to post its eighth consecutive victory, finishing off UMass Lowell, 7-4, to sweep the teams’ two-game midweek set at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

DeMartini notched his second career four-hit game. Tech’s Preseason All-American third baseman contributed a pair of RBI singles during the sixth and eighth innings – the latter of which brought home a critical insurance run that cemented the Hokies’ 7-4 lead with three outs left to collect.

Fifth-year outfielder Chris Cannizzaro tallied three or more hits for the seventh consecutive game, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

Since Feb. 26, Cannizzaro – who entered Wednesday leading all NCAA Division I players in hits – has batted 25-for-38 (.658) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 runs and 13 RBIs.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

