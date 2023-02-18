Authorities asking for public help in search for two missing teens

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Skylar Dellinger and Ava Moon were last seen on Friday at Central High School in Woodstock.

Dellinger has tattoos on her right arm, and wears glasses, but may not have them on. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and bright orange and green pants, with a camo pattern.

Moon has ear piercings and a nose piercing.

If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Skylar Dellinger and Ava Moon, please contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 459-6100.