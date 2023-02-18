Countries
news authorities asking for public help in search for two missing teens
Local

Authorities asking for public help in search for two missing teens

Chris Graham
Published:

Skylar DellingerThe Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Skylar Dellinger and Ava Moon were last seen on Friday at Central High School in Woodstock.

Dellinger has tattoos on her right arm, and wears glasses, but may not have them on. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and bright orange and green pants, with a camo pattern.

Moon has ear piercings and a nose piercing.

If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Skylar Dellinger and Ava Moon, please contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 459-6100.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

