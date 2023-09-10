Countries
Augusta County: Woman reported missing was last seen by a family member on Thursday
Chris Graham
Erica Ortiz
Erica Ortiz. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen by a family member on Thursday.

Erica Dawn Ortiz, 37, could possibly be driving a blue 2010 Honda CRV, Virginia registration: UBU-1122.

Ortiz is from the Grottoes or Crimora area, but it is unknown where she is currently living.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

