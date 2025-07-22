Two people are dead after an accident in Augusta County on Interstate 64 this morning.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash with two fatalities that occurred this morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. at the 89-mile-marker.

A truck, travelling eastbound, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the interstate. The truck then went through the guardrail, struck a tree and overturned on its side, according to VSP.

Both the driver and passenger in the truck died at the scene.

No names have been released. Identification is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.