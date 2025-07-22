Home Developing: Two dead after truck strikes tree on Interstate 64 in Augusta County
Crystal Graham
virginia state police file photo accident interstate
File photo courtesy Virginia State Police

Two people are dead after an accident in Augusta County on Interstate 64 this morning.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash with two fatalities that occurred this morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. at the 89-mile-marker.

A truck, travelling eastbound, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the interstate. The truck then went through the guardrail, struck a tree and overturned on its side, according to VSP.

Both the driver and passenger in the truck died at the scene.

No names have been released. Identification is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

