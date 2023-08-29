Augusta County Planning Commission to meet on Sept. 12: Two public hearings on agenda

The Augusta County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

An ordinance to amend Chapter 25. Zoning. Division A. In General. Article VI.D. Solar Energy Systems. Section 25-70.5. Applications and Procedures for Small Energy Systems.

Amendment adds the requirement for an applicant or representative to hold a conference with the Community Development Department prior to the formal submission of an application for a Special Use Permit for a Small Energy System. An ordinance to amend Chapter 25. Zoning. Division A. In General. Article VI.D. Solar Energy Systems. Section 25-70.7. Applications and Procedures.

Amendment adds the requirement for an applicant or representative to hold a conference with the Community Development Department prior to the formal submission of an application for a Special Use Permit for a Large Energy System.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.