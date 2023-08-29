Countries
Augusta County Planning Commission to meet on Sept. 12: Two public hearings on agenda
Local, Politics

Augusta County Planning Commission to meet on Sept. 12: Two public hearings on agenda

Chris Graham
Published date:

augusta countyThe Augusta County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

  1. An ordinance to amend Chapter 25. Zoning. Division A. In General. Article VI.D. Solar Energy Systems. Section 25-70.5. Applications and Procedures for Small Energy Systems.
    Amendment adds the requirement for an applicant or representative to hold a conference with the Community Development Department prior to the formal submission of an application for a Special Use Permit for a Small Energy System.
  2. An ordinance to amend Chapter 25. Zoning. Division A. In General. Article VI.D. Solar Energy Systems. Section 25-70.7. Applications and Procedures.
    Amendment adds the requirement for an applicant or representative to hold a conference with the Community Development Department prior to the formal submission of an application for a Special Use Permit for a Large Energy System.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

