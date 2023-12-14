Augusta County man allegedly fires five rounds in Teaverton neighborhood; upset over burn ban

A local man known for his photography work was arrested after allegedly firing five rounds from his pistol outside his home in the Teaverton neighborhood in Fishersville.

William “Kevin” Blackburn, 49, of Fishersville, was taken into custody on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m. without incident, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated person with a handgun in the 100 block of Emerald Heights Drive. His wife allegedly called police to report that her husband was outside the home, near a fire ring, armed with a handgun, intoxicated and upset. She reported to police that he was firing shots.

Blackburn’s wife was instructed by dispatchers to exit the residence; she sheltered on the second floor of the home. The male communicated that he looked forward to a confrontation with the police.

Deputies arrived at the residence, established a perimeter, began contacting nearby residents to evacuate, and subsequently encountered Blackburn outside the home.

According to the ACSO, Blackburn was intoxicated and in possession of a 9 mm handgun and several magazines of ammunition. Evidence at the scene was recovered that indicated he allegedly fired five rounds from his pistol outside the home.

Deputies subsequently recovered 15 additional firearms, including five weapon suppressors with no required serial numbers or Federal NFA paperwork, and a host of tactical gear, magazines and ammunition.

All evidence was seized by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that a possible motive was Blackburn was upset over the county-wide burn ban ordinance that was in place.

Blackburn has multiple posts on his Facebook account addressing the burn ban. The most recent post was made on 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, and read “F— you Augusta County and your burn ban this is my religious and PTSD and 1st amendment right and my therapy.”

The burn ban was lifted Wednesday night.

Blackburn was arrested and jailed on state charges of public intoxication and reckless handling of a firearm.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to further investigate the potential Federal weapons violations.

“This was an isolated incident that appears to be alcohol fueled,” said Augusta Sheriff Donald L. Smith. “While this incident could have been a great danger to our community and the deputies, Blackburn’s decision to surrender without incident was the best outcome possible for everyone.”