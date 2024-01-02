Augusta County: Four library branches set to begin winter operating hours

Four branches of Augusta County Library begin winter operating hours today.

Through Monday, March 25, the winter hours will be effective at Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook and Weyers Cave.

The special winter operating hours will be:

Craigsville Library Station

Tue – Fri: noon to 5 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deerfield Library Station

Tuesday and Thursday 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Middlebrook Library Station

Tue: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thu: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weyers Cave Library Station

Tue: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wed: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thu: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat: noon to 4 p.m.

Operating hours will remain unchanged at:

Fishersville Main

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Churchville Branch

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 540-885-3961. The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville.