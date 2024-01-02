Countries
Augusta County: Four library branches set to begin winter operating hours
Four branches of Augusta County Library begin winter operating hours today.

Through Monday, March 25, the winter hours will be effective at Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook and Weyers Cave.

The special winter operating hours will be:

Craigsville Library Station
Tue – Fri: noon to 5 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deerfield Library Station
Tuesday and Thursday 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Middlebrook Library Station
Tue: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thu: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weyers Cave Library Station
Tue: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wed: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thu: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat:  noon to 4 p.m.

Operating hours will remain unchanged at:

Fishersville Main
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Churchville Branch
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 540-885-3961. The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville.

