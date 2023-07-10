Countries
Local

Augusta County Clerk’s Office seeks high school and college students for fall internships

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© BCFC – stock.adobe.com)

Summer is in full swing, but the Augusta County Clerk’s Office is thinking about fall internships.

High school and college students interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law are welcome to apply for internship and mentorship opportunities with the Clerk’s Office for the fall semester.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is pleased to once again offer this special educational opportunity for young people in Augusta County for the fourth Fall Semester,” Augusta County Clerk of the Court R. Steven Landes said. “The internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

Sixteen students have been hosted by the office since the program began in 2020. Interns assist the Clerk’s staff with several assignments and tasks. They may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court, Land Record, Probate, and Accounting Divisions in the office.

Interested students should contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving. Students can apply online.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

