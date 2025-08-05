Atlanta: Buffalo Gap, Riverheads High graduates compete in national technical skills conference

Two talented high school seniors proudly represented their schools, communities and Valley Career and Technical Center at the National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 23 to 28 in Atlanta.

Aiden Carpenter from Buffalo Gap High School’s Class of 2025 and Laiken Huffer from Riverheads High School’s Class of 2025 were among the thousands of students from across the United States who competed in hands-on skill and leadership events hosted by SkillsUSA. Students must first earn top honors at their respective state-level competitions before qualifying to compete in NLSC.

“These national recognitions are a testament to the dedication and talent of our students, as well as the support they receive from their instructors and programs at VCTC. We are incredibly proud of Aiden and Laiken for their achievements and for representing our region with excellence,” VCTC Coordinator/Principal Julie Maxwell said.

Carpenter earned 1st place in the state-level SkillsUSA Diesel Technology competition in early 2025 and secured his place among the nation’s elite in his field. At the national competition, he demonstrated strong technical knowledge and professionalism, finishing an

impressive 38th in the nation.

Huffer placed 2nd in the state-level SkillsUSA Cosmetology competition, also earning her spot at nationals. Competing in a highly competitive field of students from across the country, she performed with precision, skill and confidence, ultimately finishing 12th in the nation.

Both students completed two years of Career and Technical Education classes at Valley Career and Technical Center (VCTC) in May in their respective programs. VCTC provides students with a wide range of opportunities through Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs).

SkillsUSA empowers students in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and Health Occupations Students of America, which focuses on leadership and professional healthcare skills.

Whether they enter the workforce or further their education at the collegiate level, both students serve as role models for future CTE students and demonstrate what is possible when skill, passion and opportunity meet.