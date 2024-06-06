Countries
ARROW Project's Sabrina Burress named Mental Health Champion in Virginia
Health, Local

ARROW Project’s Sabrina Burress named Mental Health Champion in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Sabrina Burress
Sabrina Burress, image courtesy YouTube video screenshot

ARROW Project Executive Director Sabrina Burress was honored today for going above and beyond to serve those in the mental health field.

Burress was awarded the Mental Health Champion Award by the Virginia Health Care Foundation.

Burress is an active member of the community and not just in the area of mental health. She holds many positions outside of ARROW Project including second vice president of the NAACP Staunton chapter and chair of Staunton City Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, and she serves on several other boards, commissions and collectives in the region.

“I’m in the community as much as I possibly can be with the message being around mental health,” said Burress. “Supporting other agencies, organizations and individuals in their mission and vision helps us build a stronger network that can support ARROW, as well as expanding the conversation of mental health across more platforms.”

Burress described mental health and the aspects of it as a foundational piece of herself as a human being.

“It feels humbling but also really rewarding for the organization itself, Burress said. “It puts our name in a different sort of category of work.

“I’m so incredibly excited to be acknowledged in that way. I don’t have all of the words for it, I just know that I feel grateful.”

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel served as chair of the nominations committee and said “we need an ARROW in every city in the Commonwealth.”

For more information on the ARROW Project, visit arrow-project.org

