‘An essential part of American daily life’: House energy coalition applauds new NHTSA standards

Published date:
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards.

The standards apply to passenger vehicles model years 2027-2031 and light-duty trucks model years 2029-2031.

The leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC), including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly, released a statement in response to the finalization.

The SEEC is a coalition of 98 members of the U.S. House of Representatives that was founded in January 2009 to be a focused, active and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment and promote environmental justice.

“Today, NHTSA released final CAFE standards that are designed to deliver significant savings in fuel costs for American consumers, encourage a competitive American auto manufacturing industry, and promote healthy communities across the nation. By requiring automakers to adopt a range of proven fuel-saving technologies, these standards will ensure the average American passenger car gets 50.4 miles per gallon fuel efficiency by 2031, saving Americans hundreds of dollars in fuel costs and reducing harmful pollution for communities living near America’s roadways. These standards will save 70 billion gallons of fuel through 2050 and reduce our reliance on foreign fuel producers. This is a win-win-win for our nation, with $49 billion in net benefits flowing to all Americans,” the leaders said.

According to the SEEC, transportation is essential to American life.

“By providing flexibility in achieving these fuel efficiency targets, American consumers will benefit from a wide range of choices for cheaper and cleaner cars in the future. Combined with the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in clean transportation, these new CAFE standards are an important component of a whole-of-government commitment to long-lasting solutions for healthy and prosperous communities across America.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

