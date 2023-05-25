Altec Industries investing $1.4M in Botetourt County expansion, creating 150 jobs

Altec Industries will invest $1.4 million to expand the production a construction equipment product line in Botetourt County, creating 150 new jobs.

Altec, which established its Botetourt County facility in 2001, is a privately held company that produces aerial devices, digger derricks, and boom truck cranes, as well as many other truck body tools used by a broad spectrum of industrial customers to customers in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

“In its third decade of operations in Botetourt County, Altec is a true corporate and community partner committed to providing fantastic manufacturing jobs in our region,” said Dr. Mac Scothorn, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Altec’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Altec Industries has a well-established reputation as an outstanding corporate steward in Botetourt County, and this expansion bolsters the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Creating 150 new jobs and reinvesting in the region sends a clear message to manufacturers that the Commonwealth is the right place to locate and grow, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Altec.”