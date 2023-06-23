Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley seeking nominations for local conservation heroes

Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley is accepting nominations for the 2023 Valley Treasure award.

The Valley Treasure award seeks to recognize those community members whose exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage and rural character of our region stands out.

“At Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, it’s our job to advocate, educate and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region,” said Kate Wofford, executive director for the Alliance. “But we know we don’t do this work alone, and we are grateful to and want to recognize community members who are also quietly working towards our vision for the region–where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities.”

Nominations for Valley Treasure are open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more.

The 2022 recipient was Lynn Cameron, a local ambassador for the million-acre George Washington National Forest.

Nominations for Valley Treasure must be received by July 10.

All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in early fall and will receive a $500 cash stipend.

For more information, visit shenandoahalliance.org