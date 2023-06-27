Albemarle County: Two people, dog escape through window after early-morning apartment fire

Two people and their dog are safe after evacuating through a window Tuesday morning due to a fire in their ground-floor apartment.

Albemarle County Fire Department career and volunteer units and the Charlottesville Fire Department were dispatched to a residential apartment building on Spring Court at 6:43 a.m.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene four minutes after dispatch and reported fire conditions in the unit.

Crews quickly evacuated the adjacent apartments and extinguished the fire limiting the damage to one apartment.

The displaced residents are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the accidental fire was caused by an electrical failure of a power strip.

The estimated loss is $70,000.