Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsalbemarle county two people dog escape through window after early morning apartment fire
Local

Albemarle County: Two people, dog escape through window after early-morning apartment fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spring court apartment fire albemarle county
Image courtesy Albemarle County Department of
Fire Rescue

Two people and their dog are safe after evacuating through a window Tuesday morning due to a fire in their ground-floor apartment.

Albemarle County Fire Department career and volunteer units and the Charlottesville Fire Department were dispatched to a residential apartment building on Spring Court at 6:43 a.m.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene four minutes after dispatch and reported fire conditions in the unit.

Crews quickly evacuated the adjacent apartments and extinguished the fire limiting the damage to one apartment.

The displaced residents are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the accidental fire was caused by an electrical failure of a power strip.

The estimated loss is $70,000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

bryan danielson kazuchika okada
Sports

Bryan Danielson broken arm ‘definitely worse than we thought,’ according to his wife, Brie

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: The NASCAR Cup Series is ready to hit the mean streets of Chicago

Chris Graham

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago for a most unique street race on Sunday. Rod Mullins and Chris Graham talk about how the race will sorta, kinda take NASCAR back to its roots of guys in fast cars trying to outrun the cops.

Local

‘I’m working for the people’: Former Covington mayor announces run for District 37

Rebecca Barnabi

Stephanie R. Clark of Covington is the Democratic nominee running for District 37 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

smoke wildfires canada
Culture

Is it a good idea to burn land on purpose in order to prevent the spread of wildfires?

EarthTalk
uva baseball college world series
Sports

Virginia Baseball sending 24 players across the country to play summer college baseball

Chris Graham
road construction
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County necessary for pipe replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy