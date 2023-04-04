Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients

If you’ve been shopping in Albemarle County recently, you know that you know must pay a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at the checkout.

If you receive WIC or SNAP benefits, you are eligible for two reusable bags per adult from the county. WIC and SNAP beneficiaries are asked to bring their EBT card to receive the complimentary bags.

The reusable bags will be available at the following locations, while supplies last:

5th Street County Office Building, Department of Social Services (DSS) lobby: April 3 – April 7, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Yancey Community Center: April 10 – 28, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Greenwood Community Center: Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The remaining bags will be distributed from the DSS lobby on an ongoing basis, while supplies last.

The county also has set up Give One, Take One boxes for reusable bags. The boxes are for the community to donate reusable bags – or take one if needed. Boxes are located in the lobbies of the Albemarle County Office Buildings on McIntire and 5th Street.

The tax went into effect in January 2023 at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

The Virginia Disposable Plastic Bag Tax is meant to address the impacts and costs of disposable plastic bags in the community and encourage the use of reusable bags.

The money collected from this tax will be utilized to purchase and distribute reusable bags to vulnerable populations and fund environmental education and litter clean-up programs.