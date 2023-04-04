Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsalbemarle county sets dates to distribute reusable bags to wic snap recipients
Local

Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients

Crystal Graham
Published date:
grocery store register
(© AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com)

If you’ve been shopping in Albemarle County recently, you know that you know must pay a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at the checkout.

If you receive WIC or SNAP benefits, you are eligible for two reusable bags per adult from the county. WIC and SNAP beneficiaries are asked to bring their EBT card to receive the complimentary bags.

The reusable bags will be available at the following locations, while supplies last:

  • 5th Street County Office Building, Department of Social Services (DSS) lobby: April 3 – April 7, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Yancey Community Center: April 10 – 28, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Greenwood Community Center: Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The remaining bags will be distributed from the DSS lobby on an ongoing basis, while supplies last.

The county also has set up Give One, Take One boxes for reusable bags. The boxes are for the community to donate reusable bags – or take one if needed. Boxes are located in the lobbies of the Albemarle County Office Buildings on McIntire and 5th Street.

The tax went into effect in January 2023 at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

The Virginia Disposable Plastic Bag Tax is meant to address the impacts and costs of disposable plastic bags in the community and encourage the use of reusable bags.

The money collected from this tax will be utilized to purchase and distribute reusable bags to vulnerable populations and fund environmental education and litter clean-up programs.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why
2 Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job
3 City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
4 Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023
5 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?

Latest News

flixbus charlottesville NYC
Local

FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6

Crystal Graham
department of justice logo 2023
Virginia

Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room

Crystal Graham

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the life sentence for a man convicted for commercial sex trafficking and drug crimes.

matthew a. bowser
Virginia

Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job

Chris Graham

The chief deputy of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on a DUI charge on Saturday, and is now out of a job.

waynesboro
Local

Meeting planned for April 13 to discuss Waynesboro CDBG grant priorities

Crystal Graham
nurse doctor medical health
Local

Free health fair and resources offered in Sherando on April 15

Crystal Graham
inflation
U.S./World

Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless street tent
Virginia

HUD awards Arlington $3 million for homelessness efforts

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy