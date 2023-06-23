Countries

newsalbemarle county police searching for suspect in friday morning domestic shooting
Local

Albemarle County Police searching for suspect in Friday morning domestic shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
Walter Lamont Banks
Walter Lamont Banks. Photo: Albemarle County Police

Albemarle County Police are requesting assistance in locating a suspect in shooting at Berkshire Place on Friday.

Walter Lamont Banks, 26, was last seen operating a gray or beige 2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS SUV, displaying Virginia license plate TRL-5104.

Banks is wanted in a shooting reported at 8:23 a.m. in the 2400 block of Berkshire Place.

A 22-year-old woman was shot and transported to the University of Virginia Hospital by a third party.

The woman is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe this was a domestic-related incident.

Banks is also wanted by the City of Charlottesville on a probation violation.

Anyone with information on Bank’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Schneider at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.

