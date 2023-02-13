Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant

Albemarle County Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting at the Red Crab Restaurant reported late Sunday night.

One woman was shot in the 11:30 p.m. incident, according to police. The victim was transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment.

ACPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or [email protected].