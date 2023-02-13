Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county police investigating sunday shooting at red crab restaurant
Local

Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant

Chris Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting at the Red Crab Restaurant reported late Sunday night.

One woman was shot in the 11:30 p.m. incident, according to police. The victim was transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment.

ACPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Poll Watch: Virginia slides up to sixth in coaches poll, seventh in AP poll
2 Speed Week is here: Time to get ready for the 2023 Daytona 500
3 Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant
4 Warner, Kaine, Youngkin pressing feds to locate new FBI headquarters in Virginia
5 State steps in to provide critical funding for Southwest Virginia recovery center

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

Poll Watch: Virginia slides up to sixth in coaches poll, seventh in AP poll

Chris Graham
nascar
Sports

Speed Week is here: Time to get ready for the 2023 Daytona 500

Chris Graham

Our NASCAR beat writer, Rod Mullins, joins the show to preview the 2023 Daytona 500.

FBI
Virginia

Warner, Kaine, Youngkin pressing feds to locate new FBI headquarters in Virginia

Chris Graham

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are making a bipartisan push to land the new FBI HQ in Northern Virginia.

addiction healthcare
Virginia

State steps in to provide critical funding for Southwest Virginia recovery center

Crystal Graham
Virginia Beach oceanfront concert
Culture

Planning a getaway to Virginia Beach? Packed schedule announced for season

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Pasta and wine and dessert: Kroger offers Valentine’s Day dining-at-home option

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Shenandoah National Park to resume Old Rag pilot program March 1

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy