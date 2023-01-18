Countries
Local

Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville.

The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.

The three pedestrians were attempting to cross Route 29 where the road separates for the grade interchange.

A vehicle struck two of the pedestrians in the roadway, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

The driver remained at the scene and is continuing to assist ACPD with the investigation.

There are no pending charges at this time.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

