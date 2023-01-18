Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29

Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville.

The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.

The three pedestrians were attempting to cross Route 29 where the road separates for the grade interchange.

A vehicle struck two of the pedestrians in the roadway, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

The driver remained at the scene and is continuing to assist ACPD with the investigation.

There are no pending charges at this time.