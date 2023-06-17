Countries
Albemarle County: Overnight fire in single-wide trailer on Oak Hill Court

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A single-wide trailer caught on fire overnight in the 600 block of Oak Hill Court in Albemarle County, and while four individuals were displaced, no injuries were reported.

Occupants of the home evacuated when they discovered the fire.

Career and volunteer fire units were dispatched to the residential structure fire at approximately 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

The first arriving unit was seven minutes after dispatch. The unit reported fire conditions. Once crews ensured there was no one remaining in the structure, they extinguished the fire.

The scene was clear at 3:55 a.m., according to the Albemarle County Department of Fire and Rescue.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four displaced individuals.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

