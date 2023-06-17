Albemarle County: Overnight fire in single-wide trailer on Oak Hill Court

A single-wide trailer caught on fire overnight in the 600 block of Oak Hill Court in Albemarle County, and while four individuals were displaced, no injuries were reported.

Occupants of the home evacuated when they discovered the fire.

Career and volunteer fire units were dispatched to the residential structure fire at approximately 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

The first arriving unit was seven minutes after dispatch. The unit reported fire conditions. Once crews ensured there was no one remaining in the structure, they extinguished the fire.

The scene was clear at 3:55 a.m., according to the Albemarle County Department of Fire and Rescue.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four displaced individuals.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office.