Albemarle County residents may experience temporary road detours in the area of the Old Berkmar Drive bridge as a safety precaution while rock blasting is taking place next week.

As part of $6 million project to install new drinking water piping to serve U.S. 29 North, blasting is necessary in portions of Old Rio Mills Road to help break and excavate rock more efficiently, according to the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority.

Three blasts are planned for Monday, July 28, with the first expected at 10 a.m. Each blast may generate a sound level up to 120 decibels and cause minor localized ground vibrations.

Holes are drilled into the rock to give the explosives a place to sit, and heavy mats are laid across the surface to prevent loose debris from leaving the site.

Prior to each blast, a siren will go off to signal the impending detonation.

Immediately before the controlled blast, a temporary road closure may occur on the Berkmar Drive bridge over the South Fork Rivanna River.

The closure will occur roughly five minutes before detonation. Berkmar Drive will reopen after the blast has occurred.

The South Rivanna River crossing project links the South Rivanna water treatment plant to Hollymead Town Center by installing a new 24-inch water pipe below the South Fork Rivanna River and Old Rio Mills Road.

This new pipe will augment the existing 12-inch river crossing pipe.

The project aims to enhance the capacity, redundancy and resilience of the local water infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2027.