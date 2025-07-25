Home Albemarle County: Old Berkmar Drive bridge to close due to rock blasting next week
Local

Albemarle County: Old Berkmar Drive bridge to close due to rock blasting next week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
rivanna water blasts berkmar drive
Old Rio Mills Road is prepped for controlled blasting. Holes are drilled into the rock to give a place for the explosives to sit. Submitted photo.

Albemarle County residents may experience temporary road detours in the area of the Old Berkmar Drive bridge as a safety precaution while rock blasting is taking place next week.

As part of $6 million project to install new drinking water piping to serve U.S. 29 North, blasting is necessary in portions of Old Rio Mills Road to help break and excavate rock more efficiently, according to the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority.

Three blasts are planned for Monday, July 28, with the first expected at 10 a.m. Each blast may generate a sound level up to 120 decibels and cause minor localized ground vibrations.

Holes are drilled into the rock to give the explosives a place to sit, and heavy mats are laid across the surface to prevent loose debris from leaving the site.

Prior to each blast, a siren will go off to signal the impending detonation.

Immediately before the controlled blast, a temporary road closure may occur on the Berkmar Drive bridge over the South Fork Rivanna River.

The closure will occur roughly five minutes before detonation. Berkmar Drive will reopen after the blast has occurred.

The South Rivanna River crossing project links the South Rivanna water treatment plant to Hollymead Town Center by installing a new 24-inch water pipe below the South Fork Rivanna River and Old Rio Mills Road.

This new pipe will augment the existing 12-inch river crossing pipe.

The project aims to enhance the capacity, redundancy and resilience of the local water infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2027.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In California

David Evans
Sports Betting

5 Betting Sites With Offers for UFC Abu Dhabi

David Evans

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is set for Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Known officially as UFC on ABC 9, the event will be broadcast free nationwide on ABC. U.S. bettors can wager legally through offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and open to American players. These...

police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Henry County: 13-year-old boy arrested in July 17 murder of Army vet

Crystal Graham

A 13-year-old boy was arrested today in last week’s shooting death of a 79-year-old man in Henry County last week.

Sports Betting

5 Best Betting Apps For UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

David Evans
nascar
NASCAR

Podcast: Denny Hamlin dominating the NASCAR news beat this week

Chris Graham
hulk hogan
Wrestling

The legacy of Hulk Hogan: Impact on wrestling, pop culture, politics

Chris Graham
child swimming pool float swim
Health, Virginia

Accidental drownings claim lives of nine children in Virginia this summer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status