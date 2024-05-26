Countries
Home Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Jason Park Miller
Jason Park Miller

An Albemarle County man was arrested Saturday after an alleged sex offense involving a 10-year-old boy at McIntire Park in Charlottesville.

At 4:39 p.m., Charlottesville Police officers were advised that an adult male approached and had inappropriate contact with the boy near the baseball field at the park.

Responding officers gathered witness statements and detained the suspect on scene.

Jason Park Miller, 27, of Albemarle County, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with taking indecent liberties with children (Class 5 felony) and assault and battery (Class 1 misdemeanor).

Miller is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident and is with his family at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

