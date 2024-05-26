Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park

An Albemarle County man was arrested Saturday after an alleged sex offense involving a 10-year-old boy at McIntire Park in Charlottesville.

At 4:39 p.m., Charlottesville Police officers were advised that an adult male approached and had inappropriate contact with the boy near the baseball field at the park.

Responding officers gathered witness statements and detained the suspect on scene.

Jason Park Miller, 27, of Albemarle County, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with taking indecent liberties with children (Class 5 felony) and assault and battery (Class 1 misdemeanor).

Miller is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident and is with his family at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.