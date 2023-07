Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a fire today at 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buffalo River Road.

The first unit arrived 14 minutes after the report was received and quickly extinguished the flames. The fire was contained to an outbuilding.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was likely caused by straw material located too close to a heat source. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the fire investigation.