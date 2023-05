Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano, of Barboursville, was arrested on Friday in connection with a rape reported in Albemarle County a day earlier.

Diaz-Medrano is being held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Diaz-Medrano is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].