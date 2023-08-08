Countries
Albemarle County announces grants to support Climate Action Plan
Local

Crystal Graham
Published date:
planting a tree
(© Laurentiu – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County has announced grants to support projects that support the region’s Climate Action Plan. The program was designed to support creative local projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Projects

Community-Based Vermicomposting – $25,000

Autism Sanctuary will run a novel vermicomposting (or worm composting) initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote green gardening practices in the local community and provide additional jobs and learning experiences to those with autism in Central Virginia.

Bicycle Recycling, Refurbishment, & Redistribution – $25,000

Community Bikes will expand its bike recycling, refurbishment and redistribution program, with the goal of providing more affordable and sustainable transportation options to underserved communities in Albemarle County.

Equipment Electrification at New Roots Farm – $20,020

International Rescue Committee’s New Roots Farm, will phase out some of its older fossil fuel-based equipment in favor of electric alternatives powered by solar, create a democratic self-determination process for designing its largest community garden, and will have an AmeriCorps member to help implement these projects.

Green Jobs Training with FLIPP Accelerated Clean Energy Project (FACE) – $18,600

FLIPP Inc, a nonprofit organization providing green jobs training to underserved communities in Virginia, will fund two of its Installing and Designing PV (PhotoVoltaic) Systems credentialing training within Albemarle County and primarily for the county population.

Darden Towe Postage Stamp Prairie Parks and Partnership – $11,380

The Peabody School will engage the public and get youth involved in Piedmont grassland education and conservation through a grassland restoration project at Darden Towe Park.

For more information, visit albemarle.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

