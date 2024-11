ACC Basketball: Pre-holiday tournaments dominate this week’s schedule

Virginia’s games in the Bahamas against what will be a pair of Top 25 opponents highlight the ACC Basketball schedule for the week of Nov. 19-24.

Virginia, which isn’t ranked, will play #11 Tennessee on Thursday, then will face off with either #13 Baylor or #22 St. John’s on Friday.

#12 Duke plays #17 Arizona late Friday night in the week’s other marquee ACC Basketball matchup.

Tuesday, November 19

Loyola Md. at Boston College | ACCNX | 6 PM

Western Carolina at Wake Forest | ACCN | 7 PM

Hofstra at Florida State | ACCNX | 7 PM

Bellarmine at Louisville | ACCNX | 7 PM

North Dakota at Notre Dame | ACCNX | 7 PM

Wednesday, November 20

Jacksonville at Virginia Tech | ACCNX | 7 PM

Norfolk State at Stanford | ACCNX | 10 PM

Thursday, November 21

Drake vs Miami | ESPN2 | Noon

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C. Texas vs Syracuse | ESPN2 | 7 PM

Legends Classic, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Legends Classic, Brooklyn, N.Y. Radford at Clemson | ACCNX | 7 PM

Sunshine Slam

Sunshine Slam 11 Tennessee vs Virginia | CBSSN | 9:30 PM

Baha Mar Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Championship, Nassau, Bahamas Air Force at California | ACCNX | 10 PM

Cal Classic

Friday, November 22

LSU vs Pitt | CBSSN | 2:30 PM

Greenbrier Tip-Off, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Greenbrier Tip-Off, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Oklahoma State/FAU vs Miami | ESPN/2/U | 2/5 PM

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C. Temple vs Florida State | ESPN+ | 5 PM

Basketball HOF Tip-Off, Uncasville, Conn.

Basketball HOF Tip-Off, Uncasville, Conn. Winthrop at Louisville | ACCNX | 7 PM

William & Mary at NC State | ACCNX | 7 PM

Elon at Notre Dame | ACCNX | 7 PM

Texas Tech/St. Joseph’s vs Syracuse | ESPNU | 7/9 PM

Legends Classic, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Legends Classic, Brooklyn, N.Y. 13 Baylor or No. 22 St. John’s vs Virginia | CBSSN | 7/9:30 PM

Baha Mar Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Championship, Nassau, Bahamas Mississippi State at SMU | ACCNX | 8:30 PM

12 Duke at No. 17 Arizona | ESPN2 | 10:30 PM

10 North Carolina at Hawaii | ESPN2 | 12:30 AM/7:30 PM HT

Saturday, November 23

18 Cincinnati at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 2 PM

Detroit Mercy at Wake Forest | ACCNX | 4 PM

Stanford at Santa Clara | ESPN+ | 10 PM

Sunday, November 24

19 Wisconsin or UCF vs Pitt | CBSSN | 3/5:30 PM

Greenbrier Tip-Off, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Greenbrier Tip-Off, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. UMass vs Florida State | ESPN2 | 3:30 PM

Basketball HOF Tip-Off, Uncasville, Conn.

Basketball HOF Tip-Off, Uncasville, Conn. Sacramento State at California | ACCNX | 4 PM

Cal Classic

Cal Classic Old Dominion vs Boston College | Flo | 7:30 PM

Cayman Islands Classic, George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Classic, George Town, Cayman Islands TBD vs Miami | ESPN/2 | TBD

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

All times Eastern; Rankings: AP