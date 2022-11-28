Abigail Spanberger to host telephone town hall for Seventh District residents

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, on the heels of her re-election win earlier this month, will host a telephone town hall on Tuesday to engage with constituents on issues of the day.

The town hall is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

To join, constituents should dial in to (833) 380-0670.

To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

“As the holiday season begins, many Virginia seniors, businesses, and families are concerned about issues ranging from prescription drug costs to the safety of their communities,” said Spanberger, who has served in Congress since 2019. “These town hall events allow our neighbors across the Seventh District to ask questions, share feedback, and voice concerns in an open discussion. These events also give me the opportunity to highlight how I am working to address those concerns in the halls of Congress. I encourage every resident of the Seventh District to join our conversation.”