Culture

AAA anticipates aiding more than 6,500 Virginia drivers during holiday weekend

Crystal Graham
Published:
fall foliage drive
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

While meal prepping and family gatherings are top of mind as Thanksgiving approaches, AAA is reminding travelers that a little planning can go a long way to avoid a holiday breakdown.

AAA estimates that it will rescue more than 400,000 stranded motorists nationwide during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend with more than 6,500 expected in Virginia.

“With approximately 1.3 million Virginians expected to travel by car during the holiday, many motorists could unfortunately be left stranded away from home this holiday if they haven’t prepared their vehicles,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “While AAA will be at the ready, it is important for all drivers to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained, even if they are just driving across town.”

Whether heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday or later during the holiday season, AAA recommends going over a winter checklist for motorists:

  • Antifreeze. Check antifreeze annually to ensure it will withstand the winter cold. A 50/50 mixture of coolant and water will protect against freezing.
  • Windshield wipers and washer fluid. Replace wiper blades if they do not clear the glass in a single swipe without streaking. Fill the windshield washer reservoir with winter detergent fluid to prevent freeze up.
  • Tires. Cold weather reduces tire inflation pressure, so check tire pressures frequently and maintain the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended levels.
  • Battery. Check for a secure fit and clean away any corrosion on the battery, connectors and cables. If the battery is out of warranty, it’s advisable to have it tested before cold weather hits.
  • Belts and hoses. Replace accessory drive belts that are cracked, glazed or frayed, as well as coolant hoses that are visibly worn, excessively soft or bulging. Check for leaks around hose clamps and the water pump. ‘
  • Pack an emergency kit. Every vehicle should be equipped with a well-stocked emergency kit that includes a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit with tire pressure gauge and adjustable wrench, windshield washer solution, jumper cables and emergency flares or reflectors, drinking water, extra snacks and food for travelers and pets.

Breakdowns can put drivers and their passengers at risk, especially on busy highways. At the first sign of a mechanical problem, motorists should try to safely move their vehicle as far to the right as possible, away from the lanes of traffic. Then stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt on and call for help immediately.  When help arrives, remain in your vehicle until police or AAA’s Roadside Rescue approaches with further instructions.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

