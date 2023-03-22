8 Virginia opens Disharoon Park homestand with 8-3 win over High Point

Virginia, now ranked eighth nationally, defeated High Point, 8-3, on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand.

UVA (18-2) improved to 12-0 at home on the season with the win.

Connelly Early pitched into the seventh inning and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

The lefthander was credited with his fifth win, tying him for the most in the ACC.

Early struck out the final two batters he faced in the seventh inning and exited the mound to a standing ovation from the Disharoon Park faithful.

Freshman Harrison Didawick hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the second inning, his third long ball of the season. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Catcher Kyle Teel, who came into the contest with the league’s highest batting average, went 3-for-5 with an RBI and upped his average to .455.