7 Virginia rallies, defeats #20 Miami, 6-5, to clinch weekend series

No. 7 Virginia (27-4, 10-4 ACC) clinched its fourth ACC series of the season with a 6-5 win over No. 20 Miami (20-11, 8-6 ACC) on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers set a program record with their 20th-straight win at home dating back to last season and currently own the nation’s longest home win streak.

Jake Gelof delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double to put UVA up 6-5. The junior went 3-for-5 with three RBI in the contest.

Gelof, who came into the weekend as the ACC’s leader in RBI, now has 49 on the year.

Angelo Tonas was credited with his third win of the season and escaped a bases loaded, no-out jam in the top of the sixth to keep the game level at five.

Jake Berry pitched the next two innings, worked around a pair of Miami base runners and was credited with his third bullpen hold of the year.

Jay Woolfolk struck out the final batter of the game with the tying run on base to secure his fourth save of the season.