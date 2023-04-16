Countries
news7 virginia avoids weekend home sweep with 8 5 win over pitt
Sports

#7 Virginia rallies late, avoids weekend home sweep with 8-5 win over Pitt

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva pitt baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Seventh-ranked Virginia, after losing the first two games of the weekend series with Pitt, salvaging the series finale with an 8-5 win on at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers improved to 23-2 at home this season and went 6-2 on the eight-game homestand.

A pair of clutch two-RBI hits, one in the seventh inning by Ethan O’Donnell and another in the eighth by Kyle Teel, helped UVA (31-6, 12-6 ACC) stave off a late Pitt charge.

Virginia scored seven of its eight runs in the final three turns at the plate.

O’Donnell was 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk while Teel reached base three times in a 1-for-3 afternoon at the plate.

Starting pitcher Jack O’Connor limited Pitt (16-18, 7-9 ACC) to three hits and struck out four over six innings to earn his fourth win of the year. The quality start by O’Connor was third of the season.

Jay Woolfolk completed the five-out save and stranded the bases loaded in the ninth to seal the win.

It was Woolfolk’s team-leading fifth save of the year.

