news5 virginia powered by seven run second inning powers past odu 8 1
Sports

#5 Virginia, powered by seven-run second inning, powers past ODU, 8-1

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva odu
Photo: UVA Athletics

Fifth-ranked Virginia used another big inning, a seven-run second, to power past ODU, 8-1, on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

The win for UVA (23-2) improves the ‘Hoos to 17-0 at The Dish this season.

The big blow in the decisive second inning was a two-out, three-run homer by Ethan O’Donnell, his sixth of the season.

Six UVA pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and limited ODU to just five hits.

The Monarchs (20-5) came into the contest as the No. 4 scoring team in the country (10.6 runs per game), and their 57 home runs were the fourth-most of any team in the country.

The Cavalier arms limited ODU to just one extra-base hit in the contest.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

