32-year-old Louisa County woman dead after crash Thursday in wet conditions
32-year-old Louisa County woman dead after crash Thursday in wet conditions

Crystal Graham
A 32-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on James Madison Highway (Route 15) in Louisa County at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Samantha Chisolm, of Louisa, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse 1.7 miles south of East Jack Jouett Road, according to Virginia State Police, in wet conditions. She struck a 2006 white Chevrolet work van traveling in the opposite direction as she allegedly overcorrected her SUV and spun into opposing traffic.

Chisolm died on the scene.

Two juveniles in the SUV were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the van, a 34-year-old male and his passenger, a 31-year-old male, from Charlottesville, suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. They were wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

