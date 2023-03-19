Countries
#23 NC State avoids three-game sweep, rallies to knock off #14 Virginia, 5-4

Chris Graham
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia couldn’t close out a three-game sweep at #23 NC State, with the Pack rallying to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the #14 ‘Hoos, 5-4.

UVA reliever Jake Berry (0-1, 1.50 ERA) had two outs and a 2-2 count on Kalae Harrison, who singled to score Chase Nixon from second to cut the Virginia lead to 4-3.

LuJames Hoover followed with a single, and Jacob Gozart worked a walk to load the bases.

Cannon Peebles roped a single up the middle on the first pitch of his at bat to score Harrison and pinch-runner Michael Gupton with the winning run.

Virginia (17-2, 4-2 ACC) had taken the lead in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer by Jake Gelof and a solo shot from Kyle Teel.

The home run by Gelof was his 31st of his career, moving him into sole possession of fifth on UVA’s all-time home run list.

Gelof finished the day 3-for-4 with triple a home run and three RBI.

UVA starting pitcher Jack O’Connor struck out a season-high eight batters and did not issue a walk in 5.2 innings of work.

All three weekend starters for UVA pitched five or more innings.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

