23 NC State avoids three-game sweep, rallies to knock off #14 Virginia, 5-4

Virginia couldn’t close out a three-game sweep at #23 NC State, with the Pack rallying to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the #14 ‘Hoos, 5-4.

UVA reliever Jake Berry (0-1, 1.50 ERA) had two outs and a 2-2 count on Kalae Harrison, who singled to score Chase Nixon from second to cut the Virginia lead to 4-3.

LuJames Hoover followed with a single, and Jacob Gozart worked a walk to load the bases.

Cannon Peebles roped a single up the middle on the first pitch of his at bat to score Harrison and pinch-runner Michael Gupton with the winning run.

Virginia (17-2, 4-2 ACC) had taken the lead in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer by Jake Gelof and a solo shot from Kyle Teel.

The home run by Gelof was his 31st of his career, moving him into sole possession of fifth on UVA’s all-time home run list.

Gelof finished the day 3-for-4 with triple a home run and three RBI.

UVA starting pitcher Jack O’Connor struck out a season-high eight batters and did not issue a walk in 5.2 innings of work.

All three weekend starters for UVA pitched five or more innings.