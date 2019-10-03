New traffic pattern coming soon on southbound Route 29

Southbound Route 29 (Seminole Trail) in Albemarle County will soon be three lanes wide from Route 649 (Airport Road) to Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road).

Once ongoing paving operations in the area are complete by mid-October, VDOT will implement a new traffic pattern on southbound Route 29 near Timberwood Boulevard.

Currently, there are two left turn lanes on southbound Route 29 at Timberwood Boulevard. VDOT will extend the left-most turn lane and convert the second turn lane into a through lane to provide three southbound travel lanes beginning at Airport Road.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area while traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.