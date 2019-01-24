New committee, subcommittee assignments for Connolly, Wexton

Connolly to chair Oversight and Reform subcommittee

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) has been named chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations.

The subcommittee will conduct oversight of the federal civil service, whistleblower protections, the Postal Service, government management and accounting measures, the economy, efficiency and management of government operations and activities, government reorganization, intergovernmental affairs, federal information technology security, acquisition policy and management, and federal property

“I am honored to be named chairman of the Government Operations Subcommittee,” Connolly said. “The American people sent a clear message in November that they want a check on the Trump Administration and rigorous oversight. Our subcommittee’s work will be committed to fact-based investigations, but we will not abandon our responsibility to provide oversight of the Trump Administration. We have witnessed repeated attacks on federal employees and whistleblowers, a radical plan to overhaul the federal government, arbitrary attacks on telework, and a backslide on federal IT modernization. I am committed to shedding light on these policies and decisions, and holding the Administration accountable.”

“In midst of this record-long Trump Shutdown, I know the American public expect their government to work for them,” Connolly added.” Working with my colleagues, I am confident we will make sure it does again and that we restore dignity to public service.”

Connolly has served on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee since 2009. In the 115th Congress, Connolly served as Vice Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Wexton appointed to Science, Space and Technology Committee

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) announced today that she has been appointed to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. Speaking on the appointment:

“I’m honored to be appointed to the broad-reaching Science, Space and Technology Committee, representing Northern Virginia’s voice on issues that will benefit our local communities and businesses.

My district is home to the Dulles Tech Corridor — often referred to as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’ — which hosts one of the largest concentrations of telecom and satellite companies in the world. More than 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic passes through Loudoun County’s digital infrastructure, making our district a key player in the world’s technology economy. Companies who call VA-10 home, like Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Iridium Communications, Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences, are leaders in this industry, driving our country’s potential for space exploration and discovery to new horizons.

I look forward to finding ways that our federal government can continue to support innovation and growth in these exciting sectors of our economy.”

This committee has jurisdiction over much of the non-defense Federal research and development (R&D) portfolio. The Committee has exclusive jurisdiction over the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). The Committee also has authority over R&D activities at the Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Weather Service (NWS), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).