New Charlottesville park to open with Thursday ceremony

A new Charlottesville city park has been created in the 10th and Page neighborhood, and a special ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the yet-to-be-named new park will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Hardy Drive.

The new park is an upgrade to an area of city-owned lots that once had several homes removed due to routine and damaging flooding. Using $430,687.09 Community Development Block Grant Funds, the city, in collaboration with the neighborhood association, CDBG 10th and Page Priority Neighborhood Taskforce, and nearby residents, developed a plan for creation of a park in 2016.

The park includes an open grassy play area, walking paths, benches, and a community gathering stage area. New trees were planted along 8th street along with improvements to sidewalk and crosswalks. An additional piece of property was obtained from Norfolk Southern Railroad, which allowed the conversion of an old concrete drainage culvert into a covered area that is safer and more attractive.

The community will also have the opportunity to name the new park; name suggestions and any other comments/questions regarding the new park can be submitted to Chris Gensic at gensic@charlottesville.gov or by calling 434-970-3656.

