Nelson County: Two roads remain closed from damage in Aug. 20-21 flooding
Two Nelson County roads damaged by rains and flooding on Aug. 20-21 remain closed.
Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near the intersection of Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. VDOT engineers determined on Aug. 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage.
A section of Route 722 (Glade Road) near Route 56 (James River Road) also received significant damage in the rain/flood event. VDOT crews are waiting on the delivery of a new box culvert for installation. Weather permitting, the roadway will reopen in October.
Detours are in place for both closures.